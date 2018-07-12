Silicon Valley, Media Billionaires Head to Annual Allen & Co. ‘Summer Camp’

Billionaires from Silicon Valley and the media industry are heading to Idaho for Allen & Co.’s annual “summer camp” get-together this week.

The guest list for the Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, this year includes Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, media mogul Rupert Murdoch, Twitter Executive Chairman Omid Kordestani, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, Sony chairman Kaz Hirai, Netflix founder Reed Hastings, Y Combinator president Sam Altman, Slack and Flickr founder Stewart Butterfield, former AOL CEO Steve Case, Walt Disney Company chairman Bob Iger, former Disney CEO Michael Eisner, Discovery CEO David Zaslav, CBS main shareholder Shari Redstone, 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki, PayPal co-founder Max Levchin, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, General Motors CEO Mary Barra, and Nike founder Phil Knight.

CNN‘s Anderson Cooper and Van Jones will also be attending the camp, along with CNBC‘s Becky Quick and Andrew Ross Sorkin, CBS’ Gayle King, and the New York Times’ Thomas Friedman.

Several figures from the guest list have already been photographed attending the camp, however, others may not end up attending.

“Likely hot topics at this year’s event include Disney and Comcast’s competition to buy pieces of Twenty-First Century Fox, as well as the fight over a potential CBS and Viacom merger,” reported CNBC. “Besides hobnobbing with other moguls and attending talks about business and the economy, executives can partake in outdoor activities like golf, cycling, and white-water rafting.”