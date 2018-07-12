Writer Quits Business Insider After SJW Mob Gets Transgender Column Pulled

A Business Insider writer resigned from the company after the site removed her article which argued it is okay for actresses, including Scarlett Johansson, to play transgender characters in movies.

Business Insider removed the article written by Daniella Greenbaum this week following complaints.

As reported by Breitbart News’ Allum Bokhari, Greenbaum “defended non-transgender actors and actresses playing the roles of transgender characters,” in her article, and criticized the “social justice warrior mob” for attacking Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, who plays a transgender man in the upcoming movie Rub and Tug.

After Business Insider gave in to internal complaints and removed Greenbaum’s article, she resigned from the site and published a statement online.

“I believe female actors can play men and trans men. That is the apparently controversial view that inspired BI to take down my piece,” declared Greenbaum on Twitter. “I have resigned from @businessinsider and explain why in my letter to [Business Insider Editor-in-Chief Nicholas Carlson].”

I believe female actors can play men and trans men. That is the apparently controversial view that inspired BI to take down my piece. I have resigned from @businessinsider and explain why in my letter to EIC @nichcarlson pic.twitter.com/5G2UZggXi9 — Daniella Greenbaum (@DGreenbaum) July 12, 2018

In her letter to Carlson, Greenbaum claimed the capitulation was not surprising due to the recent trend of giving in to mob demands.

“Can an actor act? That is the question I wanted to weigh in on when I saw the brouhaha about Scarlett Johansson’s role in the upcoming movie ‘Rub and Tug.’ My judgment: Yes,” she expressed. “A woman can play a man or a trans man. And so, in a column we published on Friday, July 6th, I criticized those who suggested that she was doing anything nefarious by taking this job… Apparently, that radical view — that actors should be free to act — is beyond the pale of acceptable opinion, as just a few hours after it went up, the piece was erased from the site following a campaign against me.”

Greenbaum then proclaimed, “I wish I could say I’m surprised,” and concluded, “the capitulation on the part of those who are supposed to be the adults to the mob” is a “pattern happening all over the country within institutions that pride themselves on open-mindedness and liberalism.”