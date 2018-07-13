Blockbuster Down to Final U.S. Location

Blockbuster will soon have just one store left in the United States, following the announced closure of two stores in Alaska.

Engadget described the closure of two out of the three surviving stores as a “deathblow,” and reported that “rental operations in Fairbanks and DeBarr Road will cease next week, before the stores reopen to sell off inventory until August’s end.”

The closure of the two stores in Alaska will leave just one U.S. Blockbuster store left — located in Bend, Oregon.

“If you’d asked me 14 years ago, there’s no way I’d thought we’d be the last one,” declared Sandi Harding, the general manager at the Blockbuster in Oregon. “It just seems a little crazy.”

Though there will only be one store left in the United States, Engadget noted that a “handful of Australian stores and kiosks” are left in existence.