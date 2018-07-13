Obama Loses 2 Million+ Followers During Twitter Fake Account Purge

Angry Obama points (Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press

Former U.S. President Barack Obama lost over 2 million followers on Twitter during the platform’s purge of “suspicious” accounts this week, while other celebrities lost hundreds of thousands.

According to Variety, Obama lost 2.36 million followers, which amounts to around 2.3 percent of his followers.

Singer Katy Perry and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres lost 2.6 percent of their followers, while singers Justin Bieber and Rihanna lost 2.5 percent.

President Trump lost 300,000 followers.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Twitter would be purging “tens of millions” of “suspicious” accounts in an attempt to crack down on fake users and “restore trust.”

Following the purge, popular Twitter accounts, including conservative figures, complained about the follower reduction.

In 2013, a report claimed 53 percent of Obama’s Twitter followers were fake.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.

