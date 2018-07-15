Elon Musk Calls Thai Cave Rescue Hero ‘Pedo Guy’ in Bizarre Twitter Outburst

In a bizarre Twitter outburst, Elon Musk implied that one of the heroes of the Thai cave rescue, who criticized Musk’s submarine as a “PR Stunt,” is a pedophile.

British diver Vern Unsworth, who helped rescue the soccer team that was stuck in an underwater cave in Thailand, recently blasted Elon Musk over Musk’s failed involvement in the rescue. the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX traveled to Thailand with a six-foot submarine which he built with his team to help rescue the soccer team from the cave. Now, analysts, and the rescuers themselves, are suggesting that Musk’s submarine was nothing more than a PR stunt.

“He can stick his submarine where it hurts,” Unsworth said in an interview. “It had absolutely no chance of working. He had no conception of what the cave passage was like. The submarine, I believe, was about five foot six long, rigid, so it wouldn’t have gone round corners or round any obstacles. It wouldn’t have made the first 50 metres into the cave from the dive start point. Just a PR stunt.”

Musk did not take Unsworth’s remarks lightly. On Sunday, Musk jumped on Twitter and called Unsworth a “pedo guy.”

You know what, don’t bother showing the video. We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2018

“Never saw this British expat guy who lives in Thailand (sus) at any point when we were in the caves,” Musk tweeted. “Only people in sight were the Thai navy/army guys, who were great. Thai navy seals escorted us in — total opposite of wanting us to leave.”

Breitbart News reported last week that production for Tesla’s Model 3 has been utter chaos for Musk. According to reports, Tesla has been forced to dissemble their robotic production line and replace it with human workers. Musk additionally announced last week plans to build a car factory in China.