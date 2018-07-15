Masters of the Universe: Facebook, Google, Twitter to Testify Before House Judiciary Committee

Representatives from major tech companies such as Facebook, Google and Twitter are set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on July 17.

Representatives of major tech companies including Facebook, Google, Twitter, and YouTube, are set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on July 17 in relation to concerns about transparency and bias in content moderation on the company’s platforms.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte said in a statement that the companies will “answer questions on their content moderation practices and how they can be better stewards of free speech in the United States and abroad.”

A number of policy heads will attend the meeting including Monika Bickert of Facebook, Juniper Downs of YouTube and Nick Pickles of Twitter. The first hearing on social media practices as held by the House Judiciary Committee in April and focused on how social media companies moderate content on their platform.

Social media companies have come under greater scrutiny in recent years, with many being accused of censoring conservatives on their platform. It would appear that this hearing will focus on how these companies moderate their content and whether or not conservative creators are targeted specifically by these tech companies.

The hearing will be available to watch live.