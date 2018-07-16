British Cave Rescue Hero Considers Lawsuit Against Elon Musk After ‘Pedo Guy’ Tweet

The British cave rescue hero that was called “pedo guy” by Elon Musk has stated that he is considering suing the billionaire.

British cave rescuer Vern Unsworth was attacked on Twitter by Elon Musk, including being called “pedo guy” in a since-deleted tweet, after Unsworth criticized Musk’s plan to save children stuck in an underwater cave in Thailand using a miniature submarine. The diver called Musk’s plan a “PR stunt” and stated his belief that the miniature submarine would have failed completely to make it through the tight, narrow bends in the underwater cave.

“He can stick his submarine where it hurts,” Unsworth said in an interview. “It had absolutely no chance of working. He had no conception of what the cave passage was like. The submarine, I believe, was about five foot six long, rigid, so it wouldn’t have gone round corners or round any obstacles. It wouldn’t have made the first 50 metres into the cave from the dive start point. Just a PR stunt.”

In a now-deleted tweet Musk promised to do a test of his mini-submarine to show that it could have easily entered the cave, stating: “You know what, don’t bother showing the video. We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it.”

During an interview with Australia’s Channel 7 News on Monday, Unsworth was asked if he was going to take legal action against Musk for branding him as a pedophile. Unsworth stated: “Yes, it’s not finished. It’s not finished. I believe he’s called me a pedophile. Well, by definition, you’re rescuing 12 young boys, by definition that puts everybody in the same context.”

Unsworth stated his belief that Musk’s latest comments may have made some people realize that he isn’t the benevolent messiah-like individual that many believe him to be: “I’m not going to make any further comment about him, but I think people realise what sort of guy he is.”