Left-Wing Anti-Facebook Group Protests Social Media Hearing

“Freedom From Facebook,” a left-wing anti-Facebook group, protested the social media hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee, Tuesday, with anti-Facebook signs.

The signs featured Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg as an octopus wrapped around the Earth.

The signs @FacebookBreakup just held up behind Facebook witness at House Judiciary – homage to infamous Standard Oil Monopoly cartoon. pic.twitter.com/0P9iO9y6zL — Freedom From Facebook (@FacebookBreakup) July 17, 2018

At least four activists held up the signs while the social media giant’s Head of Global Policy Management, Monika Bickert, delivered her testimony before they were ordered to stop and subsequently left the hearing.

“Most of us use Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. They’re important ways for us to communicate and connect with each other. But Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg have amassed a scary amount of power,” declared the group on their website. “Facebook unilaterally decides the news that billions of people around the world see every day. It buys up or bankrupts potential competitors to protect its monopoly, killing innovation and choice. It tracks us almost everywhere we go on the web and, through our smartphones, even where we go in the real world.”

“It uses this intimate data hoard to figure out how to addict us and our children to its services. And then Facebook serves up everything about us to its true customers — virtually anyone willing to pay for the ability to convince us to buy, do, or believe something,” they continued. “And it is spending millions on corporate lobbyists, academics, and think tanks to ensure no one gets in their way. Enough.”

“The five members of the Federal Trade Commission, which is the part of our government tasked with overseeing Facebook, can make Facebook safe for our democracy by breaking it up, giving us the freedom to communicate across networks, and protecting our privacy,” the group concluded. “Together, we will make sure that they do.”

The group has previously petitioned the platform to ban InfoWars.