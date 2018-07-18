Elon Musk Apologizes for Calling British Cave Rescue Hero ‘Pedo Guy’

Following reports that British diver Vern Unsworth is considering legal action against Elon Musk after he referred to him as a “pedo guy,” Musk has issued an apology.

Elon Musk has issued an apology to Vern Unsworth, the British diver who made headlines this month for his efforts in helping to save a Thai soccer team trapped in an underwater cave. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO called Unsworth a “pedo guy” after Unsworth criticised Musk’s attempts to help by building a mini-submarine, Unsworth appeared to believe that the mini-sub was a PR stunt and nothing else.

Unsworth stated in an interview: “He can stick his submarine where it hurts. It had absolutely no chance of working. He had no conception of what the cave passage was like. The submarine, I believe, was about five foot six long, rigid, so it wouldn’t have gone around corners or round any obstacles. It wouldn’t have made the first 50 metres into the cave from the dive start point. Just a PR stunt.”

Musk replied via Twitter saying: “You know what, don’t bother showing the video. We will make one of the mini-sub/pod going all the way to Cave 5 no problemo. Sorry pedo guy, you really did ask for it.”

Unworth was later asked if he would consider legal action against Musk over the claims to which he replied: “Yes, it’s not finished. It’s not finished. I believe he’s called me a pedophile. Well, by definition, you’re rescuing 12 young boys, by definition that puts everybody in the same context… I’m not going to make any further comment about him, but I think people realize what sort of guy he is.”

Musk has now issued an apology to Unsworth via Twitter:

As this well-written article suggests, my words were spoken in anger after Mr. Unsworth said several untruths & suggested I engage in a sexual act with the mini-sub, which had been built as an act of kindness & according to specifications from the dive team leader. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2018

Nonetheless, his actions against me do not justify my actions against him, and for that I apologize to Mr. Unsworth and to the companies I represent as leader. The fault is mine and mine alone. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2018

While Musk has apologized to Unsworth, he has also claimed that the British diver said several “untruths” about Musk’s submarine. Unsworth has yet to respond to Musk’s apology. Musk’s apology comes after a report that influential investors in Tesla are unhappy with Musk’s recent erratic behavior on social media.