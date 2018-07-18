Temple Prof & CNN Commentator Marc Lamont Hill Touts Cop-Killing Terrorist as ‘Freedom Fighter’

Temple University Professor and CNN commentator Marc Lamont Hill published a glowing Instagram post this week for cop-killing terrorist Assata Shakur.

Temple University Professor Marc Lamont Hill, who is also a CNN commentator, published a bizarre tribute to convicted cop-killer Assata Shakur, a member of the FBI’s Most Wanted Terrorist list, this week. Shakur, a former member of the Black Liberation Army, was convicted of first-degree murder of State Trooper Werner Foerster during a shootout in New Jersey in 1973.

Thinking about Assata Shakur on her 71st birthday. She wrote the second book that changed (and saved) my life. She taught me about the value and power of Freedom Dreams. She showed me the beauty of struggle. And she proved that “a wall is just a wall. and nothing more at all. It can be broken down.” I pray for her continued safety and protection. I continue to work to demonstrate her innocence. And I implore the State to stop prosecuting an unjust and unfair campaign against one of our most treasured Freedom Fighters. Thank you Mama Assata. Wishing you 100 more years!

Shakur has lived in Cuba since 1984, despite multiple attempts by the US government to bring her back.

Marc Lamont Hill is a Professor of Media Studies and Urban Education at Temple University. He has worked in media with BET News and CNN. In 2016, Marc Lamont Hill expressed support for the Green Party, adding that he would prefer a Donald Trump presidency to a Hillary Clinton one so that the left could build a “real” movement.

“I would rather have Trump be president for four years and build a real left-wing movement that can get us what we deserve as a people, than to let Hillary be president and we stay locked in the same space where we don’t get what we want,” he said.