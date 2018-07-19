Trump Is Wrong About Google: Six Reasons Why the Masters of the Universe Are Evil

President Trump called Google “one of our great companies” on Thursday. He’s wrong.

President Trump made the comment in response to the European Union issuing Google with a $5 billion fine.

I told you so! The European Union just slapped a Five Billion Dollar fine on one of our great companies, Google. They truly have taken advantage of the U.S., but not for long! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

Despite Trump’s claims that Google is “one of our great companies,” the description couldn’t be further from the truth. Here are six reasons why Google is evil.

Google persecutes conservative both inside the company and out.

Last year, numerous individuals in Google’s management team were caught bragging about creating blacklists to impact the careers of colleagues with different political beliefs.

A Hispanic forme employee even joined a lawsuit alleging he was blacklisted from future employment in Silicon Valley because of his political beliefs, while former Google employee James Damore was fired for calling for more diversity of thought in the company.

“Senior leaders focus on diversity first and technology second,” claimed a Google employee in an interview with Breitbart News.

“I know there are efforts to demote anything non-PC, anti-Communist and anti-Islamic terror from search results,” expressed a former employee in another interview. “To what extent that has been successful, I don’t know.”

Other employees also confirmed the existence of blacklists at the company and persecution against conservatives, while one campaign by left-wing employees at Google attempted to get Breitbart News removed from its AdSense platform.

Sharing even the most milquetoast neoconservative articles from the National Review can get you reported to Human Resources, and Google originally intended to host a major left-wing fundraising event at their offices in June– unsurprising considering Google’s former executive chairman Eric Schmidt was reported to be working directly with Hillary Clinton’s campaign while he was at the company.

Google manipulates search results for politicians they favor — like Hillary Clinton

Google knows better than anyone how powerful the results of their search engine are, and it manipulates those search results to support political candidates it favors.

Dr. Robert Epstein spoke about different types of search manipulation at Breitbart News’ “Masters of the Universe” townhall event. He first spoke about how influential the links in the top two results for a Google search are. Epstein explained, “It turns out that what’s at the top of the list, people believe is better and truer than what’s lower in the list, that’s why 50 percent of the clicks go to the top two items.” Epstein continued, “so it turns out we showed in our studies that if you favor one candidate in search results, so maybe higher ranked results make that candidate look better, you click on it, it takes you to a webpage that makes that candidate look really good, if you favor one candidate in search results among voters who are undecided you can easily shift at least 20 percent of them towards that candidate, up to 80 percent.”

According to Dr. Epstein’s research, Google search results favored Hillary Clinton in the first ten result slots for the six months leading up to the election. Epstein said, “Now that’s enough to shift two to three million votes, at least, without anyone knowing that they have been manipulated.”

Dr. Epstein also explained that Google manipulated the autocomplete search suggestions, a tool Google uses to suggest popular searches related to what you’ve already typed. Removing negative autocompletes for some politicians and not others has been proven in experiments, particularly with Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Dr. Epstein considers search engine manipulation such a large problem that he has set up a system to detect and report Google’s manipulation in real time. He hopes to bring the first real transparency to Google’s search engine that it has ever experienced.

Google knows almost everything about you.

Google tracks massive amounts of its users’ data.

Not only does the company likely have a list of everything you’ve ever browsed online, but they also admitted to scanning private emails in an attempt to find out more about its users.

Google can also lock users out of their own data for breaking terms of service, and track users even when they’re in airplane mode or disconnected from their mobile network.

A leaked 2016 internal video from Google portrayed the company’s vision of total data collection, which would “nudge users into alignment with their goals,” and guide “the behavior of entire populations to solve global problems like poverty and disease.”

“You may know that hidden trackers lurk on most websites you visit, soaking up your personal information,” declared DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg in an article. “What you may not realize, though, is 76 percent of websites now contain hidden Google trackers, and 24 percent have hidden Facebook trackers.”

“It is likely that Google or Facebook are watching you on many sites you visit, in addition to tracking you when using their products,” he continued, adding that, “As a result, these two companies have amassed huge data profiles on each person, which can include your interests, purchases, search, browsing and location history, and much more.”

Even engineers at Twitter who admitted to spying on users claimed Google was a much creepier company when it came to personal information.

Google works with the Chinese government, but doesn’t want to work with the U.S. government.

Google employees have repeatedly rebelled against management when it comes to working with the U.S. government.

This year, Google engineers reportedly refused to make a tool which would win the company military contracts, while during another incident, Google employees protested an artificial intelligence contract with the Pentagon.

Following the protest, Google management caved in to pressure and announced that they would not renew the contract with the Pentagon.

This month, former Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work criticized Google for refusing to work with the U.S. government but continuing to work with China, calling it an “enormous moral hazard to themselves.”

“The Google employees have created an enormous moral hazard to themselves,” Work declared.

Despite refusing to work for the U.S. government on A.I., Google announced the launch of an A.I. research center in China last December, helping the country with its goal to have an A.I. military edge over the U.S.

Google killed a New York bill which would have made revenge porn punishable by up to a year in prison.

In June, following a lengthy campaign to make the distribution of revenge porn punishable by up to a year in prison and make it easier for victims to sue websites which fail to remove revenge porn, Google defeated the bill.

Following the defeat, attorney Carrie Goldberg accused lawmakers of “bowing down” to “tech corporate overlords,” and declared, “It’s deeply disturbing that Google and tech lobbyists were quiet as a church mouse for the five years this bill has been percolating in Albany and then literally the morning it’s up for vote, they bulldoze in with coercive demands on our lawmakers to change the language.”

“It’s a disgrace how weak our lawmakers look for bowing down to these tech corporate overlords,” Goldberg continued. “There could be no better showing of what unfettered power big tech has on our government. It’s sickening.”

“Any claims they make that big tech is aligned with victims of revenge porn are as hollow as Trump saying he’s aligned with separated immigrant families facing deportation,” Goldberg concluded. “Big Tech, especially Google, created the revenge porn problem. And now, just as we were about to enable victims to demand removal of their most intimate material from the internet via this law, Google renews its abuse.”

Google holds a monopoly over an array of industries.

Last year, the CEO of a popular advertising company described Google as a “dictator” in the advertising market, and criticized the amount of power they hold.

“Right now, they are a benevolent dictator,” the CEO of Parsec declared. “Let’s not joke ourselves. They own the browser. We’re playing in their world. They set the rules.”

Google’s monopoly has come under fire from a number of prominent individuals and organizations on the political left and right, including libertarian tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel, Tech Knowledge think tank director Fred Campbell, Open Markets fellow and HuffPost contributor Matt Stoller, the Wall Street Journal, author Michael Savage, and psychologist and author Dr. Robert Epstein.

“It’s very expensive to start a TV network. We could use another one,” expressed author and commentator Ann Coulter during Breitbart News’ “Masters of the Universe” event in April. “But Facebook, Twitter, and Google are different. You cannot compete with them. You can’t.”

“Facebook, it’s too late now. Google — well, you can explain why Google, they just have the best search engine,” she continued. “You’re not going to make your own search engine. It is a natural monopoly.”

Google even holds somewhat of a monopoly of properties in Sunnyvale, California, with the company purchasing 52 properties worth $820 million last year.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Google’s parent company Alphabet “owns or leases commercial real estate that’s equivalent to 14 Salesforce towers,” in the Bay Area.

“With 19.9 million square feet, Alphabet has a Bay Area footprint that’s 38 percent larger than Apple’s,” the San Francisco Chronicle claimed. “Facebook is a distant third with 3.6 million square feet — though it’s set to expand that by 50 percent with a new Menlo Park campus, and has projects in San Francisco and Fremont as well.”

In May, Google officially removed the long-time company motto “Don’t be evil” from its code of conduct.