‘Occupy Democrats’ Facebook Page Is Hiring a ‘Meme Designer’

Occupy Democrats, a popular leftist Facebook page, is offering over $2,000 a month for someone to “make memes” for the page.

The job listing, which would pay $2,250 a month, was spotted on Indeed.

“We seek a skilled graphics designer to make memes for Occupy Democrats, a large and popular liberal Facebook group,” the listing declared. “The ideal candidate would be well-versed in politics (preferably obsessed) and have proficiency in Photoshop.”

“Hours are noon to five, working out of my home office in South Philadelphia. Please send link to work samples when applying. Also, please describe your interest in politics and why you’d be uniquely qualified to come up with compelling, high-value-added memes,” it continued. “PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU’RE NOT OBSESSED WITH POLITICS, it will be a waste of your time and mine.”

The listing also asked preferably for candidates with a Bachelor’s degree.

Occupy Democrats and their future meme designer face an uphill battle, as conservatives consistently produce more popular and more effective memes. In fact, “The Left can’t meme” is in itself now a meme.

Conservatives have turned insults against President Donald Trump into memes, appropriated the President’s own misspellings for meme usage, and even mocked the Masters of the Universe in response to Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony before Congress.

