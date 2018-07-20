Report: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Congratulated Trump Following Victory

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg called President-elect Donald Trump following his 2016 presidential election victory to congratulate him, according to a report.

“In the days following Donald Trump’s election victory over Hillary Clinton, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg placed a secret, previously unreported call to the president-elect during which, sources told BuzzFeed News, he congratulated the Trump team on its victory and successful campaign, which spent millions of dollars on advertising with Facebook,” reported BuzzFeed News. “The private call between Zuckerberg and Trump, which was confirmed by three people familiar with the conversation, is just one in a series of private endorsements from Facebook employees of the Trump campaign’s ad efforts on the platform.”

BuzzFeed also discovered leaked documents which showed that Facebook “viewed Trump’s campaign as an ‘innovator’ of a fast-moving, test-oriented approach to marketing on Facebook,” and subsequently sought to take practices learned from the Trump campaign to “further refine a marketing model called ‘Test, Learn, Adapt’ (TLA), which it currently uses to assess its own advertising.”

Left-wing Twitter users were quick to criticize Zuckerberg for congratulating President Trump, while others attempted to form a conspiracy theory about Facebook’s involvement with the Trump campaign.

