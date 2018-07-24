Left-Wing News Site Gizmodo Finally Notices Twitter Censorship

Left-wing technology news outlet Gizmodo appears to have finally noticed Twitter censorship, publishing an article Sunday which claimed the platform “may be demoting controversial accounts in search results.”

“In what appears to be new ranking behavior, Gizmodo has identified several prominent far-right accounts now buried by Twitter’s search feature,” the site claimed. “As an unintended side effect of demoting divisive figures, many of the dropdown results now show fake accounts.”

Some examples of accounts which have been censored include author and journalist Mike Cernovich, author and YouTuber Stefan Molyneux, InfoWars Editor-at-Large Paul Joseph Watson, Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft, and commentator Laura Loomer.

The demotion censorship makes it so that these accounts are not recommended when users search for them, with Twitter’s algorithm preferring to recommend fake impersonation accounts than the real users.

The accounts could only be found after a user hit enter, but were not recommended in the search bar.

Breitbart News also discovered other examples of censored users, which included author and commentator Lauren Southern, OAN correspondent Jack Posobiec, Dilbert creator Scott Adams, lawyer and commentator Will Chamberlain, Gateway Pundit reporters Lucian Wintrich and Cassandra Fairbanks, Daily Caller contributor Scott Greer, Daily Caller reporter Peter J. Hasson, Daily Caller and Rebel Media journalist Rob Shimshock,

Several employees of Breitbart News, including this author, Breitbart Tech senior reporter Allum Bokhari, and Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Amanda House were also censored.

Not all conservatives were affected by the censorship, however, with Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro, the National Review’s David French, the Resurgent’s Erick Erickson, and Glenn Beck remaining unaffected.