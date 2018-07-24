Teacher Accused of Sex with Teen Allegedly Made Students Call Her ‘Kim Kardashian’

A North Dakota middle school teacher who allegedly made students call her “Kim Kardashian” is accused of having sex with a 16-year-old student and sending nude Snapchats to two underage male students.

Shannon Moser, a 37-year-old mother of four and teacher at Liberty Middle School, was charged Monday in West Fargo, North Dakota, with luring a minor and engaging in sexual activity with two male students, ages 15 and 16, the Daily Mail reported.

An anonymous tipster told police last month that Moser allegedly had sex with the 16-year-old in West Fargo’s Rendevous Park.

Other tipsters later told authorities that the 37-year-old science teacher sent the boy nude Snapchat photos and videos.

Authorities conducted a month-long investigation into the allegations against Moser and interviewed the 16-year-old boy, who initially denied engaging in sexual activity with the middle school science teacher, the Duluth News Tribune reported.

The boy later told authorities that Moser had been a family friend who allegedly sent him several sexually explicit Snapchat messages two months ago.

Moser allegedly drove the student to the park last month, pulling over on the side of a road to have sex with him.

The student told officers that she continued to send nude Snapchats to him, but he refused to have sex with her when she asked again.

The 15-year-old boy told officers that Moser sent him sexually explicit Snapchat photos for about a year.

Moser, who taught at Liberty Middle School for a year, submitted her resignation July 12—the same day police revealed to the district Moser was under investigation.

Some students complained that she allowed others to refer to her as “Kim Kardashian,” according to school records.

Moser briefly appeared in court Tuesday, where a judge set her bail at $30,000 and ordered her not to have contact with the two victims or use social media.

Teachers who have engaged in sexual activity with students have faced stiff penalties for their crimes. In 2016, a Texas teacher was sentenced to 110 years behind bars for sexually abusing his students.