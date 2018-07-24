Vomit Fraud: Uber Drivers Are Making Fake Barf Complaints to Charge Customers Extra

Uber drivers are making false vomit complaints against their customers in order to charge them up to $150 on top of their bill.

An emerging practice known as “vomit fraud” has seen increased use over the past few months. So how exactly does it work? The ride-sharing giant’s drivers are entitled to up to $150 from riders who vomit in their vehicles during their ride. In recent months, Uber drivers have been abusing this policy by making vomit complaints against innocent riders.

One user who was on the receiving end of the fraud told reporters that Uber refused to remove the $150 fee he was charged for the “vomit clean-up.”

“I immediately contacted Uber through the app,” the rider said. “I told them that I was alone, sober, that I was not carrying any drinks and that it was impossible for me to have caused that damage. But every new email from Uber came from a different representative and always favored the driver.”

An Uber spokesperson told the Daily Mail that Uber is currently working to prevent their drivers from falsely accusing their riders of vomiting in their vehicles. “With 15 million trips a day, Uber is unfortunately not immune to these types of incidents,” the spokesperson said. “Participating in fraudulent activity of any kind is a clear violation of our Community Guidelines. We are constantly evaluating our processes and technology related to these claims and will take appropriate action whenever fraud may be detected.”

The Daily Mail wrote that Uber drivers are targeting riders who don’t frequently check their credit card statements. As a result, riders of ride-sharing services like Uber, Lfyt, and Juno, should be extra conscious of unusual charges to their credit card.