Wikipedia Puts Ron Paul, Rep. Steve King on List of ‘White Supremacists’

Wikipedia has placed Rep. Steve King (R-IA) and Ron Paul on their list of “American White Supremacists,” alongside cult leader Charles Manson, American Nazi Party founder George Lincoln Rockwell, convicted mass murderer Dylann Roof, and former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard Don Black.

King and Paul are currently on the list, which also includes also Paul Nehlen, Daily Stormer editor Andrew Anglin, and a neo-Nazi who changed his name to Heath Hitler.

King is also on a list of “American White Nationalists.”

Google uses Wikipedia as a definitive source of information, and lists information from the site at the top of nearly all search results.

In May, Google blamed Wikipedia for results on the search engine which claimed the Californian Republican Party promotes neo-Nazism, however, the company still relies on Wikipedia and actively promotes information from the site as an authoritative source.

Wikipedia has also previously labeled ICE Detention Centers as “concentration camps,” and attempted to downplay violence from domestic terrorist group Antifa.

Both YouTube and Facebook currently use Wikipedia as a fact-checking source.