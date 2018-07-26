YouTube Deletes Four InfoWars Videos, Suspends Channel from Live Broadcasts

YouTube removed four videos from the InfoWars channel, claiming that the channel had violated site policies against hate speech and graphic content.

According to recent reports, YouTube deleted four videos from the InfoWars channel this week. The deletion comes amidst increase pressures on social media sites to remove content from controversial creators. Additionally, YouTube has also temporarily turned off the channel’s live broadcast feature.

The videos that were removed contained hate speech against Muslims and transgender people, according to YouTube. Another video that was removed featured an adult pushing a child to the ground. That video was titled “How to prevent liberalism.”

The InfoWars channel has received three “strikes” in 90 days, meaning that the channel is now subject to termination. For now, the channel is suspended from live broadcasts for 90 days. However, it remains unclear if YouTube will make the decision during that period to terminate the channel altogether.

In a post, InfoWars addressed the sanctions against their channel, arguing that YouTube is engaged in a “wider assault” against them. “YouTube could have simply slapped an age restriction on the videos but instead leapt straight to a copyright strike, further illustrating how this is part of a wider assault to remove the Alex Jones Channel,” the post read.

In a statement, a YouTube spokeswoman said that they apply their policies against hate speech and graphic content consistently across their platform.

“We have longstanding policies against child endangerment and hate speech,” the YouTube spokeswoman told The Verge in a statement. “We apply our policies consistently according to the content in the videos, regardless of the speaker or the channel. We also have a clear three-strikes policy and we terminate channels when they receive three strikes in three months.”