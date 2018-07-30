Man Allegedly Used Tinder to Kill, Rape Multiple Women

A man allegedly used the online dating site Tinder to kill and rape multiple women over the past few months, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

The NYPD told the New York Daily News Friday that Danueal Drayton, 27, allegedly used Tinder and other forms of social media to track down and murder a Queens, New York, nurse inside her home as well as six other victims.

“It is believed by us that this individual uses dating websites to meet women and then victimizes these women,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea told reporters at a press conference last week.

Drayton allegedly confessed to the murders after Los Angeles police officers arrested him on Thursday for holding a woman captive in a North Hollywood hotel room, CBS New York reported.

“I believe that there will be more victims,” Shea added.

Drayton reportedly admitted to killing two people in Connecticut, one person in the Bronx, and one person in Suffolk County, New York. He also said he murdered someone in either Nassau County, New York, or Queens and another person in California, according to a police source familiar with the incident.

The law enforcement source added that he was not sure if Drayton committed the murders or was rambling.

“My body did this, not my mind,” Drayton allegedly told police, according to the New York Daily News. “I didn’t want to do this. My body made me do this.”

Drayton had a history of arrests between 2011 and February 2018 in his home state of Connecticut, including one arrest on a count of second-degree strangulation, WABC reported.

The 27-year-old had also been arrested on June 30 in Nassau County for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend after an argument. The judge released Drayton without bail on July 5, despite the prosecuting attorney’s objections, the Washington Post reported.

Drayton remains in jail on $1.25 million bond for charges including attempted murder, rape, false imprisonment, and sexual penetration with a foreign object.