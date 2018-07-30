Real Life ‘Big Short’ Investor Is Now Betting Against Tesla

Steve Eisman, the investor who inspired the Hollywood flick, The Big Short, is now betting against Elon Musk’s Tesla.

Eisman, who was portrayed by Steve Carell in the 2015 film The Big Short, announced this week that he is betting against Elon Musk’s Tesla. Eisman, amongst other high profile investors, are short-selling the electric car company’s stock. Short-selling of stocks is done when an investor thinks that a company’s share price is going to decrease.

In a television interview last week, Eisman said that he doesn’t believe that Musk can follow through on his high goals for Tesla. “He’s got execution problems,” Eisman said. “He’s nowhere in autonomous driving, as far as I can tell, and big competition is coming in his space next year.”