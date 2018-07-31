Students for Trump Director: ‘Never Be Afraid to Speak Your Mind’

Joseph Cortez, the Director of Students for Trump, offered some wisdom to students during an appearance on Breitbart News Sunday, including that students should “never be afraid to speak your mind.”

In a wide-ranging interview with Breitbart News Sunday on SiriusXM, Students for Trump Director Joseph Cortez told students to speak their mind on campus.

“Never be afraid to speak your mind. If you want to come out in support of this president, just talk about the numbers,” Cortez said. “Talk about the 4.1 percent GDP. Talk about the record-low unemployment. Talk about the record low unemployment for African-Americans, for Hispanics, for women. Talk about how wages are rising and taxes are lower. Look at the stock market.”

Cortez told the story of a professor at his college who told his class that conservative students would not pass the class. “There is a professor at my university who says that ‘if you’re a conservative, you are not going to pass this class.’ It’s a sociology class,” Cortez said.

Despite the blowback on campus, Cortez said that he is confident that the facts support conservative positions, especially on capitalism. “The facts are on our side,” Cortez said. “These people want to bring socialism in and move the country in that direction. We brought capitalism back under President Trump after we were leaning towards socialism under President Obama.”

“You have to fight back and never be afraid to share your voice,” Cortez said.