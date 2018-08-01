Bucknell Removes Website References to Alum Les Moonves Amidst Misconduct Claims

Bucknell University has removed all references to alumnus and CBS CEO Les Moonves from its website amidst sexual misconduct allegations that were published by the New Yorker this week.

Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, has removed all online references one of its most visible alumni after Ronan Farrow of the New Yorker published an exposé detailing accusations from six women who claim that Moonves had behaved inappropriately around them.

Moonves was accused by six women of inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace. The alleged behavior ranges from forcible touching or kissing during business meetings to threats to end the careers of women who rejected his advances.

In a statement to the Bucknell community, university president John Bravman broadly condemned sexual misconduct. “Given Mr. Moonves’ visibility as a prominent alumnus, I felt the need to let you know that we are aware of these reports,” Bravman wrote. “Sexual misconduct is unacceptable — on campus or beyond, and Bucknell will not stand for such behavior.”

Moonves gave the 2016 commencement address at Bucknell University, the small liberal arts school that he graduated from in 1971. All records of the 2016 commencement address have been removed from the Bucknell website in the wake of the allegations.

CBS’ stock price has taken a significant hit in the aftermath of the allegations against Moonves. CBS tumbled 3.1 percent immediately following Ronan Farrow’s report. Market analysts predict that the share price will return to normal levels if and when Moonves is ousted from the company.

“The potentially damaging nature of the allegations also raises a legitimate concern as to whether Mr. Moonves (or other senior executives) could ultimately be exposed to criminal liability under the worst case scenario,” a market analyst wrote. “In the meantime, the outcome of the board’s investigation could set the tone regarding Mr. Moonves’ contractual tenure with the company, potentially raising the question of management succession.”