Spotify Pulls Multiple Alex Jones Podcasts for ‘Hate Speech’ Violations

Spotify has pulled multiple episodes of InfoWars host Alex Jones’s podcast for violating their rules on “hate speech,” the company has revealed.

In a statement, a Spotify spokeswoman told Variety that Jones had violated the company’s policy on “hate speech,” but failed to reference how he had done so.

“We take reports of hate content seriously and review any podcast episode or song that is flagged by our community,” she explained. “Spotify can confirm it has removed specific episodes of ‘The Alex Jones Show’ podcast for violating our hate content policy.”

The decision comes days after a growing campaign against the company led by CNN’s Oliver Darcy and other progressive media to remove Jones’s shows from the service, despite the service hosting Jones’s podcast since June 2017. The company recently implemented a new policy on “hateful conduct” that targeted songs deemed as inappropriate but later reversed the policy following both an internal and external backlash.

The moves also comes amid a wider campaign by left-wing activists to ban Jones from other crucial platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Last week, Facebook banned Jones from the platform 30 days, citing a violation of their community standards on “bullying” and “hate speech.”

Meanwhile, YouTube last week suspended live broadcasts from Jones’s InfoWars channel, claiming he had violated the platform’s policies against hate speech and graphic content.

Jones, who is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, has long been a controversial figure for his conspiracy theories surrounding the September 11 terror attacks and the Sandy Hook school shooting, among others.

However, the 44-year-old Texan remains a hugely popular figure, with daily shows across social media that have attracted hundreds of millions of views.

