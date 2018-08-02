Harvard Sorority Will Retain Focus on Women Despite Being Forced to Admit Men

One Harvard sorority has announced that it will retain its focus on empowering women despite being forced by the university to admit men.

Theta Zeta Xi, formerly known as Kappa Alpha Theta at Harvard University, has announced this week the group will retain its focus on women despite Harvard’s new gender-neutral policies on social organizations.

Representatives for Theta Zeta Xi told The College Fix in a series of Facebook message that the co-ed group will retain its focus on empowering Harvard’s women. “Our mission remains focused on supporting and empowering women on Harvard’s campus,” representatives said.

“We are committed to building a community in which we prioritize personal connections and lifelong friendships, and create social and networking opportunities to help support women to be leaders in the Harvard community and the world beyond,” they added.

Breitbart News has extensively covered Harvard University’s new policy for single-sex clubs and social organizations. In December 2017, Harvard officially adopted a policy that would punish members of single-sex student organizations. While the new policy took place immediately for male clubs, female clubs were given a five-year “grace period.” In January of this year, Harvard University’s Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority chapter dissolved to form a new gender-neutral social club called the Fleur-de-Lis, in an attempt to comply with the new policy. New protests from female students made it unclear as to whether or not the “grace period” for female-only social clubs would ever come to an end.

Now, a group of fraternities and social clubs are planning to sue Harvard over the new policy. Other groups have promised to reject the rules set forth by the new policy.

“We think our best chance of success would be to assert Massachusetts state law claims,” a legal memo for the potential lawsuit reads. “First, we could bring a claim under the Massachusetts Civil Rights Act, which permits a suit by “[a]ny person whose exercise or enjoyment of rights secured by the constitution or laws of the United States, or of rights secured by the constitution or laws of [Massachusetts], has been interfered” by “threats, intimidation or coercion.”