Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Claims to Understand Conservative Distrust of Big Tech

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of social media platform Twitter, stated in a recent interview that he understands why conservatives may be distrustful of Silicon Valley tech companies.

In a recent interview that aired on Fox News Radio’s Benson & Harf with Guy Benson and Marie Harf, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed why many conservatives may be distrustful of left-leaning Silicon Valley companies. Dorsey claimed, however, that his company is committed to developing a culture that will include all viewpoints. “I do understand the concern. It is something that we’re aware of,” said Dorsey.

“We have folks that are at various points in the political spectrum and they don’t feel comfortable today bringing up certain issues or their viewpoints on certain issues. And I don’t believe that is acceptable,” he said. “It’s not acceptable for us to create a culture like that, especially when we’re creating a service where we are trying to enable to hear from every perspective to try to bring people together across the spectrum to look for different ideologies and encourage them to talk because we think that debate, that critical thinking, the critical questioning is viable and important.” Dorsey added: “I am not stating that we know exactly how to do that today, but we are resolute and committed to figuring it out.”

Following recent reports of shadow banning on the Twitter platform, which involves limiting the reach of certain users accounts in order to prevent their followers from reading their tweets, Dorsey claimed that the issue was due to a lack of explanation around how Twitter’s algorithms work and stated that Twitter would be working on better outlining how their platform works in the future.

“The net of this is we need to do a much better job at explaining how our algorithms work. Ideally opening them up so that people can actually see how they work,” Dorsey said. We just need to make sure that we’re pushing ourselves to explain exactly how these things work. How we’re making decisions. Where we need to make decisions as humans versus where the algorithms make decisions based on behaviors and signals.”