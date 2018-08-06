Left-Wing Journalists, Pundits Celebrate After Tech Giants Censor Infowars

Leftists across Twitter have been celebrating today following the banning of InfoWars host Alex Jones across multiple platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Apple, and Spotify.

A number of leftist Twitter users and media figures have taken to the platform following the removal of Alex Jones from a number of online platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Apple podcasts and Spotify. The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a far-left group that attempts to paint any groups or individuals to the right of center as “right-wing radicals” was quick to celebrate the removal of Jones from multiple online platforms, stating that the company’s decisions should possibly have happened before now.

America's most prolific conspiracy theorist is being removed from the web — slowly and perhaps too late. https://t.co/LgUnfeEmjE — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) August 6, 2018

Actor and comedian Tommy Campbell, best known for his part as a featured extra where he played a character described as “passenger” and spoke a line of dialogue in The Dark Knight, tweeted that Jones was a “scumbag” and “liar”:

Alex Jones, the Sandy Hook denier and all-around scumbag liar posing as a patriot has had his Infowars facebook pages removed. His Infowars podcasts were taken off of Apple and Spotify. Never forget this is the guy Donald Trump called terrific and regularly phoned for advice. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) August 6, 2018

Shannon Coulter, the activist behind the boycott group #GrabYourWallet which encourages people not to spend money with companies that in any way facilitate or support conservatives, thanked tech companies for banning Jones:

Thanks @Apple for dropping Alex Jones. Thanks everyone who has spoken up lately about the need for tech companies to do this. 🙌 Let's keep the pressure on @Spotify & @Google. We don't object because he is conservative. We object because he is deceptive. https://t.co/WTnWD3VylX — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) August 6, 2018

YouTube just terminated Alex Jones' channel which had 2.4 million subscribers & Facebook has removed four of his pages. Spotify finally completely kicked him to the curb. Never doubt that your voice makes difference. Bravo @Facebook, @YouTube, @Spotify. 🙌 https://t.co/TcY6jN7vXu — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) August 6, 2018

YouTuber David Pakman also celebrated Jones’ banning from multiple platforms:

So funny when the same people saying businesses should be allowed do anything they want, including refusing service to gay people, say businesses should be FORCED to host Alex Jones' content https://t.co/5nqtKZVglB — David Pakman (@dpakman) August 6, 2018

Comedian John Fugelsang referred to Jones as a “race-baiting transphobic conspiracy cultist” in another tweet:

First they came for Alex Jones & Infowars – but I wasn't a race-baiting transphobic conspiracy cultist who claims murdered children in Newtown are hoaxes and admitted in court that I'm just an entertainer who makes shit up, so I said nothing. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) August 6, 2018

BuzzFeed reporter Joe Bernstein encouraged Twitter to follow the suit of their other tech companies

All of these removals put @Twitter and @Jack in the very uncomfortable position of being the only major social network to disseminate @infowars. Imagine explaining that to your employees! — Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) August 6, 2018

CNN’s Brian Stelter also chimed in on the

Remember when then-candidate Trump went on Infowars and praised Alex Jones? "Your reputation is amazing," Trump said. "I will not let you down." pic.twitter.com/l9nt84xx81 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 6, 2018

Comedienne Chelsea Handler also celebrated Jones’ ban in a tweet which also implied that Jones would receive a job at a major news network or working for the President:

Good news: YouTube, Facebook, Apple and Spotify are all banning Alex Jones and Infowars. Bad news: He’ll either get a job offer from Fox News or Donald Trump. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 6, 2018

TV producer and author Daniel Abraham claimed that banning Jones was, in fact, an act of free speech:

Infowars being banned is what free speech looks like. Alex Jones has entered the marketplace of ideas and been found wanting. Good. — Daniel Abraham (@AbrahamHanover) August 6, 2018

InfoWars and Alex Jones have both remained trending on Twitter throughout the day. Jones’ Twitter page remains active as of publication and InfoWars has been streaming on the Periscope livestreaming platform.