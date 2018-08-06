Pinterest Removes Alex Jones and InfoWars from Platform in Response to Mashable Press Enquiry

The social media platform Pinterest has removed Alex Jones and Infowars from its service in response to a press request by media website Mashable.

In the wake of Jones’ banning from multiple platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Spotify, and the Apple app store, Pinterest responded to a press enquiry by Mashable’s technology correspondent Jack Morse.

“It’s hard out there for conspiracy-theory peddling, dietary-supplement hawking, tormentors of grieving parents,” Morse wrote in his story. “But hope shines eternal in the human breast, and for Alex Jones that breast was starting to look a lot like Pinterest. Until Mashable emailed the social-sharing platform, that is.”

After enquiring as to why Jones had not been yet censored from the platform, citing community guidelines that ban “attacks on private people or sharing of personally identifiable information,” Pinterest duly responded to the request by removing Jones and InfoWars from the platform.

“Consistent with our existing policies, we take action against accounts that repeatedly save content that could lead to harm,” a company spokesperson said. “People come to Pinterest to discover ideas for their lives, and we continue to enforce our principles to maintain a safe, useful and inspiring experience for our users.”

Pinterest just confirmed to Mashable that is has removed the InfoWars Pinterest page. pic.twitter.com/1WpqovmPNP — Jack (@jmorse_) August 6, 2018

Pinterest’s lack of hesitation to remove Jones may have been aided by a concurrent purge by major technology companies of InfoWars’ various accounts, mainly in response to a lobbying effort by CNN and other left-wing media to ban Jones from their platforms.