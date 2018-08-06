YouTube Deletes InfoWars, Alex Jones Channel

Master of the Universe Google’s video platform YouTube has deleted the channel of InfoWars host Alex Jones shortly after Facebook and Apple removed InfoWars content from their platforms.

YouTube has reportedly deleted InfoWars host Alex Jones channel from their platform. This comes shortly after Facebook removed multiple InfoWars pages from their website and Apple removed the majority of InfoWars podcasts from their podcast directory.

InfoWars Editor Paul Joseph Watson tweeted about the permanent deletion of Alex Jones’ YouTube channel, calling the move a “coordinated purge” on the part of Silicon Valley tech companies.

The Alex Jones Channel has been permanently DELETED by YouTube. This is a coordinated PURGE. This is political censorship. pic.twitter.com/gyYiSSYFwI — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 6, 2018

Apple, Spotify, Facebook and now Google (which owns YouTube) – all within 12 hours of each other. A coordinated purge. This is a total abuse of power. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 6, 2018

Facebook explained their direction to remove InfoWars related pages saying:

So what happened with InfoWars? They were up on Friday and now they are down? As a result of reports we received, last week, we removed four videos on four Facebook Pages for violating our hate speech and bullying policies. These pages were the Alex Jones Channel Page, the Alex Jones Page, the InfoWars Page and the Infowars Nightly News Page. In addition, one of the admins of these Pages – Alex Jones – was placed in a 30-day block for his role in posting violating content to these Pages. Since then, more content from the same Pages has been reported to us — upon review, we have taken it down for glorifying violence, which violates our graphic violence policy, and using dehumanizing language to describe people who are transgender, Muslims and immigrants, which violates our hate speech policies. All four Pages have been unpublished for repeated violations of Community Standards and accumulating too many strikes. While much of the discussion around Infowars has been related to false news, which is a serious issue that we are working to address by demoting links marked wrong by fact checkers and suggesting additional content, none of the violations that spurred today’s removals were related to this.

Apple discussed their decision to remove InfoWars podcasts from their directory stating:

Apple does not tolerate hate speech, and we have clear guidelines that creators and developers must follow to ensure we provide a safe environment for all of our users. Podcasts that violate these guidelines are removed from our directory making them no longer searchable or available for download or streaming. We believe in representing a wide range of views, so long as people are respectful to those with differing opinions.