Ron Paul Institute Director, AntiWar Editor Suspended from Twitter

Daniel McAdams, the executive director of the Ron Paul Institute, and Scott Horton, the editor of AntiWar.com have been suspended from Twitter.

McAdams’ and Horton’s accounts remain on the platform, but they are reportedly unable to make any posts.

The suspensions garnered criticism from New York Times Best-Selling Author Tom Woods, who posted, “Executive director of the Ron Paul Institute @DanielLMcAdams has been suspended by Twitter, as has @ScottHortonShow (you can see their tweets, but they can’t tweet).”

Executive director of the Ron Paul Institute @DanielLMcAdams has been suspended by Twitter, as has @ScottHortonShow (you can see their tweets, but they can't tweet). Maybe someday there could be a major platform that just lets people talk, and doesn't try to be your mother? — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) August 6, 2018

“Maybe someday there could be a major platform that just lets people talk, and doesn’t try to be your mother?” he continued.

Two more casualties of the Twitter purge of antiwar voices: @ScottHortonShow, the new editorial director of https://t.co/QNAmINHNCX, and @DanielLMcAdams, director of the Ron Paul Institute. Are you next? — Justin Raimondo (@JustinRaimondo) August 6, 2018

In a statement, McAdams claimed he and Horton were suspended after defending former U.S. diplomat Peter Van Buren, who was himself banned after quarrelling with a man allegedly funded by socialist billionaire George Soros.

After defending Van Buren, McAdams claimed Twitter informed him that “you may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

“There is no way at all that my Tweet violated the above rule. In no way did I harass or threaten based on those criteria,” McAdams expressed. “I merely strongly criticized Katz for running to the authorities to get Peter banned.”