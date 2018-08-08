Alex Jones Claims 5.6 Million New Infowars Subscribers Since Big Tech Blacklisting

Alex Jones claims 5.6 million people have subscribed to his free Infowars newsletter and podcast over the last 48 hours.

These 48 hours have been crucial for Jones, as the Big Tech monopolies and left-wing news outlets like CNN and BuzzFeed have joined forces to blacklist/erase Infowars from the public square.

Jones and Infowars have had their accounts canceled – have been effectively purged and erased – from YouTube, Facebook, Apple, LinkedIn, Spotify, Stitcher, and Pinterest. Even the emailing service MailChimp blacklisted Jones, in what has been a highly effective and coordinated media/Big Tech campaign to silence a vocal Trump supporter.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Jones said Wednesday, “The good news is Infowars has had the highest traffic it’s ever had – 5.6 million new subscribers in the past 48 hours – and so has my radio show.”

Jones added, “De-platforming doesn’t do anything, we already have the subscribers, it doesn’t do very much.”

On YouTube, Jones reportedly had 2.2 million subscribers. Jones claims these new subscribers more than make up for the loss of that platform.

“The loss we’ve had … on various platforms, has been way compensated by millions of new subscribers and visitors to our website, the mobile app, to our free podcast,” Jones said. “We’ve never had this much people signing up for our news letter, podcast, video feeds, they’re all hitting subscribe, subscribe, subscribe.”

Jones believes the onslaught of media/online censorship against him has backfired in his favor.

“Even if I was ever defeated, from other places around the world victory is going to come, this fight for human liberty is unstoppable … people understand what’s happening and we’re gonna go on to the end whatever the cost is. We’re gonna never surrender.”

Jones also claims, and not without merit, that he is merely a test case – that media outlets like CNN will continue to scheme with tech companies to silence and oppress Trump supporters.

“It’s very dangerous for everybody else, but for me, who has been chosen as the sacrificial lamb, there’s a big effect,” Jones explained.

Referring to U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), who called for entire websites to be shut down in the wake of the Infowars blacklist, Jones said, “Democrats are trying to demonize free speech, set the precedent to try to restrict free speech and so it’s a very villainous overall program … They’ve got mainline Democratic senators saying they ought to restrict Fox News, Tucker Carlson, Matt Drudge, the President himself.”

On more than one occasion, the anti-Trump cable channel CNN has tried to have President Trump banned by Twitter, which would remove the most effective way the president has to speak directly to the American people — something CNN repeatedly complains about and stresses over.

As of now, no tech company has explained why they are blacklisting Jones. While Jones has spread his share of wild conspiracy theories, so has CNN’s Brian Stelter, and so has much of the rest of the media regarding Trump’s non-existent collusion with Russia.

CNN’s Jake Tapper repeatedly lies about Trump mocking the handicap of a New York Times reporter and just last week, CNN’s Chris Cuomo spread a wild conspiracy theory about Trump and the number 17.

Jones’s claim about his boost in new subscribers is backed by reports about the Infowars app trending ahead of CNN and other major news outlets since the blacklisting campaign began.

As of right now, Infowars is the number one trending app per Google, and the number three news app available on Apple.

