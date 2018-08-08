Bloomberg: ‘Elon Musk Just Showed Exactly Why Tesla Should Be Private’

Bloomberg published an opinion piece this week explaining why Elon Musk’s latest tweets about taking Tesla private show why the company shouldn’t be publicly traded.

Bloomberg’s Liam Denning published an opinion piece recently titled “Elon Musk Just Showed Exactly Why Tesla Should Be Private,” which discussed Elon Musk’s recent tweets in which he claimed that he has secured the funding to take Tesla private.

In the article Denning states:

Is Musk serious? Who knows, but telegraphing your takeout price while you’re only “considering” things is, well, unorthodox. That $420 figure had many speculating on Twitter it was just a joke about MJ, not M&A. But Tesla eventually followed up Musk’s string of tweets with a blog post laying out a rationale for a deal that would, if done as a straight buyout, be worth $68 billion, factoring out Musk’s existing stake. The blog post went up almost three hours after Musk lobbed this into the mix, without an accompanying SEC filing or an ex-ante trading suspension (that didn’t happen until the tweet had been up for more than an hour). It makes a mockery of public-market disclosure. Last week’s bromides about Musk’s composure on Tesla’s earnings call – technically known as “the bare minimum” for any other company – haven’t aged well.

But Denning believes that the decision to go private may actually be for the best, partly because it may cause CEO Elon Musk to act less erratic: