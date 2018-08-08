Democrat Allegedly Shoots Man over Facebook Political Dispute

A man who is a registered Democrat allegedly shot a man at his Florida home after getting into a political dispute with him over Facebook.

Authorities arrested Brian Sebring, 44, for shooting Alex Stephens, 46, in the buttocks and thighs at his Tampa home two miles away from his residence, the Daily Mail reported.

Police say the dispute began when the two men got into an argument over politics on Facebook when Stephens reportedly threatened Sebring and sent him “explicit messages.”

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Sebring, responding to the threats, allegedly drove to Stephens’s house with a Glock and an AR-15, honked his horn outside, and waited for Stephens to approach his vehicle.

Once Stephens saw Sebring, he charged towards him and Sebring allegedly fired his weapon.

“The victim ran away and the defendant fled the scene,” police said.

It is unclear how the Facebook political dispute began, and police did not divulge the nature of the dispute before it escalated.

Stephens went to Tampa Bay General Hospital, where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries following the shooting.

Sebring, who works as a pizza delivery driver and is a father of two children, is registered to vote as a Democrat and follows former President Barack Obama on Twitter.

The registered Democrat turned himself in, and authorities arrested him on two charges—including one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.