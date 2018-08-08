Facebook Deletes Louis Farrakhan Video Attacking Interracial Marriage

Facebook has removed a video from Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan in which he advocates against interracial marriage.

A video of Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, advocating against interracial marriage was removed from Facebook following public outcry over the rant. Fox News reports that in the video, Farrakhan stated that black people had been “mongrelized” by interracial marriage, something which Farrakhan blamed on “the enemy” in Hollywood.

A Facebook spokesperson initially stated that the video was allowed to stay on the platform as it was reportedly “unclear” how Farrakhan was using the term “mongrelized.” A second review, however, determined that the word was being used to attack people and the video was removed from the platform. This is reminiscent of how Facebook initially supported Infowars staying on the platform, then suddenly removed both Alex Jones and Infowars from the platform as part of a larger purge by Big Tech.

According to Facebook, the guideline that Farrakhan violated was tier 1 of Facebook’s hate speech policy which prohibits: “dehumanizing speech or imagery including … reference or comparison to animals that are culturally perceived as intellectually or physically inferior.”

However, many of Farrakhan’s other videos remain active on Facebook’s platform, in which Farrakhan claims that Jewish people control the United States government and are using marijuana to “feminize” and “kill Black men.”

Twitter removed Farrakhan’s verified status in June after he published a video referencing “the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan.”

Alex Jones and Infowars’ accounts were purged from Facebook, along with YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest Spotify and Apple podcasts in a single day. Facebook claimed that Jones’ videos and posts violated their hate speech policies, saying they “attack or dehumanizes others.”