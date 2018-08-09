Parents Seek $2.5 Million from School District After Teacher Allegedly Molests Student

A 13-year-old Arizona student’s parents are preparing to sue their son’s school district for $2.5 million, claiming the school did not do enough to prevent his teacher from allegedly molesting him.

The parents filed a notice of claim against Liberty Elementary School District on Monday, taking the first step in filing a lawsuit against the school district, KSAZ reported.

Authorities arrested the teacher, Brittany Zamora, 27, in March and charged her with ten counts of felony sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of felony molestation, and two felony counts of furnishing sexually explicit material to a minor. Authorities also charged her with one count of public sexual indecency.

Court documents state that Zamora reportedly sent multiple text messages implying her intent to put the relationship with her underage student above her teaching duties.

Three other Las Bristas Academy Elementary School students also provided written statements, expressing concerns that Zamora had been giving the 13-year-old boy favorable treatment in class and that the two had been “dating.”

The school district’s acting superintendent, Richard Rundhaug, said he had provided Zamora with specific instructions on how to stop favorably treating the 13-year-old.

The parents’ attorney claimed that most of the alleged sexual misconduct between Zamora and the student took place after the school was made aware of the alleged illicit relationship.

“It was preventable,” Tempe attorney Michael Medina said, according to the Arizona Republic. “We want to hold the school district accountable so this never happens again in the future.”

Zamora, who has pleaded not guilty to all charges, remains in jail awaiting trial and is expected to make her next court appearance on Wednesday, the Arizona Republic reported. Her trial is scheduled to begin in November.