Kickstarter Ignores Terms of Service with ‘Always Punch Nazis’ Project

Popular crowdfunding platform Kickstarter has allowed a violence-inciting project titled “Always Punch Nazis,” which defines people who “want to tell you that Donald J. Trump is just trying to Make America Great Again” as “Nazis,” to collect money on its platform despite the fact that the project breaks the site’s terms of service.

“WHO WOULDN’T PUNCH A NAZI? Everybody knows who the Nazis are. More so, if you saw a Nazi, you would want to punch that Nazi right across his face,” declared the project’s Kickstarter page. “ALWAYS PUNCH NAZIS is the next best thing to actually punching a Nazi.” The project then quickly shifts from “Nazi” to “Nazi-like” in its language.

“This 44-page anthology addresses the Nazi-like racism that has been plaguing America for many years. The creators of Always Punch Nazis address rising issues in America and how to handle bigots who want to oppress various citizens,” it continued, adding, “You will learn the most effective way to punch a Nazi, a historical adventure about what happens when you continuously turn the other cheek, how fighting for what’s right can be passed down through many generations, and many more fun tales about standing up for what is right.”

In the project description, the team behind the project defines “Nazis” as anyone who is “far-right,” a term which has frequently been used to describe mainstream conservative commentators, and even the president of the United States. In fact, the description explicitly labels people who “want to tell you that Donald J. Trump is just trying to Make America Great Again” as being worthy of a punch.

Included in the Kickstarter project is a guide on how to punch “Nazis,” which makes statements such as, “Nazis should be punched. As a rational human being, you understand this,” “Now keep punching,” and “Never stop!”

Hollywood director and producer Judd Apatow declared in June that President Trump “is a Nazi.”

“The debate is over,” he added.

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch has also previously likened Trump supporters to “Nazis,” while Hollywood actress Mira Sorvino claimed President Trump’s America is like “pre-war Germany.”

In May, Google listed Nazism as the ideology of the Californian Republican Party, after relying on Wikipedia for information, while in June, actor Ron Perlman and New Yorker fact-checker Talia Lavin accused a disabled veteran of being a “Nazi,” mistaking his Afghanistan platoon tattoo for a German iron cross.

Lavin was hired by Media Matters shortly after the mistake.

Though the Kickstarter project originally advertised the far-left Southern Poverty Law Center’s logo on the project, the SPLC distanced themselves in an email response to Breitbart News.

“We are not associated with this project,” the organization proclaimed, and its logo was removed from the Kickstarter page shortly after.

The crowdfunded project, which was created by Ben Ferrari, has currently raised over $1,500.

Despite Kickstarter’s “prohibited items” page clearly stating that projects are not allowed to engage in “hate speech” or “encouraging violence against others,” the project remains on the platform.

Breitbart News reached out to Kickstarter to ask whether the company intends to take any action against the project, or if it will remain on the platform despite the clear rule violations, but Kickstarter has not responded.