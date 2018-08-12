Deputies Rescue Women on Inflatable Unicorn Stranded in Minnesota Lake

Two sheriff’s deputies in Minnesota made an unusual rescue on Saturday when they discovered a group of women stranded in the middle of the lake holding onto an inflatable rainbow unicorn.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that the two officers made the discovery as they drove along Fish Lake, located near Stark, Minnesota, when they found the five women on the large, inflatable unicorn.

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a 🌈 stuck in the weeds…Yes a rainbow unicorn… With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter pic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 11, 2018

The officers’ first reaction was to ask for a photo, but then they noticed a woman trapped in the lake’s thick brush, KMSP reported.

One deputy captured video while the other threw a rope to the damsels in distress.

“With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter.

The sheriff’s office, in a follow-up tweet, decided to have a bit of fun when responding to users posting about the rescue on Twitter, saying the sheriff’s office is “an equal opportunity help provider”: