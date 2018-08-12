Police: Woman Poured Rubbing Alcohol on Her Toddler, Posted It on Facebook Live

Authorities arrested an Iowa woman for pouring rubbing alcohol on her two-year-old and posting the encounter to Facebook Live on Thursday, police said.

Darshanda McNeal, 29, faces multiple child endangerment charges for allegedly live-streaming the act and saying she wanted to kill her child, WQAD reported.

WSMV reported that police came to McNeal’s residence after receiving multiple reports about the video, which has since been removed along with McNeal’s Facebook page.

McNeil allegedly told the arresting officers that she could not answer why she poured rubbing alcohol on her child, but later said she “did it for fun.”

Officers took McNeil into custody and booked her into the Scott County Jail. She remains in jail and is being held on $2,000 bond, the Kansas City Star reported.

Authorities took the two-year-old to the hospital as a precaution, even though the toddler did not suffer any physical injuries.