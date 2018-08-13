‘Not Even Close’: Analysts Reject Elon Musk’s Defense of Tesla ‘Funding Secured’ Claim

Various tech and business analysts are calling out Elon Musk on just how “secured” his funding for a potential deal to take Tesla private again actually is.

Last week, billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk tweeted that he was “considering taking Tesla private at $420,” ending the brief message with a simple but profound two-word statement: “funding secured.” Less than a week later, Musk has walked back the audacious claim in a blog post where he said he had “no doubt” that Saudi Arabia’s Public Interest Fund would bankroll the deal.

The collective reaction was… less than impressed:

Elon Musk statement on his notorious "funding secured" tweet. In a nutshell: funding not secured. https://t.co/j9gqEXk0Gw Those law suits are stacking up: https://t.co/p2F5BaqoMa — Christian May (@ChristianJMay) August 13, 2018

Musk took 6 days to clarify that "funding secured" actually means the funding was not secured. https://t.co/QYhKZoKJPG — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) August 13, 2018

1. I met the Saudis

2. They have lots of cash

3. "funding secured" — zerohedge (@zerohedge) August 13, 2018

On Tesla going private, Elon Musk seems to admit he doesn't have 'funding secured' https://t.co/wmW3xOKRbJ — Michael Hiltzik (@hiltzikm) August 13, 2018

It is now abundantly clear that Elon Musk does not have 'funding secured' https://t.co/jMqVEg0PYF — Business Insider (@businessinsider) August 13, 2018

I got an email from the Saudis yesterday (still unread), which I'm just assuming was a Riskalyze deal at $1 billion. Funding secured. — Aaron Klein (@AaronKlein) August 13, 2018

Several pundits came up with colorful analogies to illustrate the weakness of Musk’s position:

Kind of as I suspected. Elon Musk‘s “funding secured” claim is like saying I got the mortgage for that $6 million Lake Minnetonka place because my neighbor the mortgage broker said it sounded good when we talked at the block party https://t.co/b0TZ8vaZp4 — Lee Schafer (@LeeASchafer) August 13, 2018

This "funding secured" explanation feels a little like a chick going on so-so first date and booking the wedding venue on the Uber ride home. $TSLA https://t.co/uRKWoTvVzw pic.twitter.com/UixxpjazUs — Carleton English (@carletonenglish) August 13, 2018

And potential legal fallout with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) remains a continuing theme:

I suspect that @SEC_News required Tesla to clarify. We now know that funding was not secured in any way whatsoever. Why did it take six days? https://t.co/OXOe9Q86iY — Thomas Farley (@ThomasFarley) August 13, 2018