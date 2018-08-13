Far Left Attacks Vox for Reporting that Antifa Attacked Journalists

HuffPost’s “hate and extremism” reporter Christopher Mathias took to Twitter to attack news outlet Vox for covering Antifa violence against journalists and police officers over the weekend.

Responding to the article titled, “Antifa clashes with police and journalists in Charlottesville and DC,” Mathias replied, “This is a bad article & is a good example of how not to cover white supremacy.”

This is a bad article & is a good example of how not to cover white supremacy https://t.co/lXZ3VkEfVv pic.twitter.com/kQ29c6kQ3R — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) August 13, 2018

Despite working as HuffPost’s reporter on “hate and extremism,” Mathias frequently ignores acts of violence and extremism from left-wing groups and protesters, and has repeatedly defended and attempted to downplay violence from registered domestic terrorist group Antifa.

Left-wing media “watchdog” Media Matters agreed with Mathias, retweeting his story.

If you ever feel the need to attack a journalist or cop, just remember to yell how much Trump sucks or something and Media Matters will apparently have your back pic.twitter.com/JWpTDx2xtm — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) August 13, 2018

But Media Matters didn’t stop there. The group produced and distributed a video about how protesters in Washington D.C. came together to “stand against hate.”

Counter protesters joined forces in D.C. today to stand together against hate. We spoke with them about why they came out, how to fight against white supremacy, the role of the media, and more. #UniteTheRight2 #ShutItDownDC pic.twitter.com/gO9oc1p0be — Media Matters (@mmfa) August 13, 2018

Seeing a lot of “antifa are also violent” takes today. Anti-fascists don’t do this: https://t.co/z6VpkQ7XKG — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) August 5, 2018

The far-right freakout over Antifa continuing apace pic.twitter.com/VoVHTxyPCF — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) October 4, 2017

The real boogeyman for all these people is Antifa. #Berkeley pic.twitter.com/oOHiMWJ2va — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) September 24, 2017

But Antifa tho https://t.co/1mI0Gw7TPZ — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) September 19, 2017

This month, Mathias retweeted an article which claimed criticism of New York Times employee Sarah Jeong’s racist comments about white people was “part of a deeply troubling trend of far right agitators trying to get journalists fired.”

HuffPost’s “hate and extremism” reporter @letsgomathias doesn’t care about hate and extremism when it’s directed at white people. If you put the spotlight on anti-white racism, you’re a PizzaGate-pushing troll pic.twitter.com/FTUQ8ZVYTe — Charlie Nash 🌲 (@MrNashington) August 2, 2018

Mathias also promoted an article by a fellow HuffPost writer which bragged about getting the husband of a conservative commentator fired for his association with her in May.

NEW on @HuffPost: @lukeobrien has uncovered the identity of one of Twitter's worst anti-Muslim trolls, @AmyMek. This is a crazy story. https://t.co/4Y8hI2fLGg — Christopher Mathias (@letsgomathias) May 31, 2018

There's some serious moral rot at @HuffPost. I want @letsgomathias and @lukeobrien to justify THIS snippet here. How is it *possibly* ethical journalism to go after @AmyMek's HUSBAND'S job? pic.twitter.com/oSgxmxgBkf — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) June 1, 2018

Previous articles by Mathias have smeared Rep. Steve King (R-IA) as a “white supremacist,” and defended anti-Semitic Sharia advocate Linda Sarsour.

Sarsour, who reportedly “has ties to the father of the man arrested for allegedly training children to carry out school shootings on a New Mexico compound,” previously declared that female genital mutilation victim Ayaan Hirsi Ali deserved to have her vagina taken away, and called for “jihad” against the Trump administration last year.

Sarsour has also been accused of allowing a former employee to be “sexually assaulted and harassed,” while she previously claimed to be “honored and privileged” to appear on stage with convicted terrorist Rasmea Odeh, who murdered two Israeli students.