Far Left Attacks Vox for Reporting that Antifa Attacked Journalists

Antifa Marchers
Getty/ZACH GIBSON

HuffPost’s “hate and extremism” reporter Christopher Mathias took to Twitter to attack news outlet Vox for covering Antifa violence against journalists and police officers over the weekend.

Responding to the article titled, “Antifa clashes with police and journalists in Charlottesville and DC,” Mathias replied, “This is a bad article & is a good example of how not to cover white supremacy.”

Despite working as HuffPost’s reporter on “hate and extremism,” Mathias frequently ignores acts of violence and extremism from left-wing groups and protesters, and has repeatedly defended and attempted to downplay violence from registered domestic terrorist group Antifa.

Left-wing media “watchdog” Media Matters agreed with Mathias, retweeting his story.

But Media Matters didn’t stop there. The group produced and distributed a video about how protesters in Washington D.C. came together to “stand against hate.”

This month, Mathias retweeted an article which claimed criticism of New York Times employee Sarah Jeong’s racist comments about white people was “part of a deeply troubling trend of far right agitators trying to get journalists fired.”

Mathias also promoted an article by a fellow HuffPost writer which bragged about getting the husband of a conservative commentator fired for his association with her in May.

Previous articles by Mathias have smeared Rep. Steve King (R-IA) as a “white supremacist,” and defended anti-Semitic Sharia advocate Linda Sarsour.

Sarsour, who reportedly “has ties to the father of the man arrested for allegedly training children to carry out school shootings on a New Mexico compound,” previously declared that female genital mutilation victim Ayaan Hirsi Ali deserved to have her vagina taken away, and called for “jihad” against the Trump administration last year.

Sarsour has also been accused of allowing a former employee to be “sexually assaulted and harassed,” while she previously claimed to be “honored and privileged” to appear on stage with convicted terrorist Rasmea Odeh, who murdered two Israeli students.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.

