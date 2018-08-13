South China Morning Post: Facebook and Google’s China Dream Will ‘Cost More than It Pays’

While Facebook and Google are attempting to break into the Chinese market with agreements to abide by Chinese Internet laws and attempts to develop new China-centric apps, some aren’t convinced that the tech giants will be successful in developing a strong presence in China.

An article published in the South China Morning Post discusses the many issues that tech giants such as Google and Facebook are likely to face when attempting to enter the Chinese market. The article is titled “Why Facebook and Google’s China Dream Will Cost More than It Pays” and argues that it may not actually be worth the time and money involved for tech giants to attempt to break into China.

Breitbart News previously reported on Google’s plans to launch an app in China that would be in full compliance with Chinese Internet laws and would create a censored search engine for Chinese users to access. According to Tom Holland of the South China Morning Post, however, the Chinese market may be a lot harder for Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe to break into than previously anticipated.

Holland writes that one of the main issues that American tech giants will face in a Chinese market is that they have already been replaced. Many Chinese social media companies have filled the void in the Chinese market for government monitored social media websites, making sites such as Facebook a hard sell to Chinese users already utilizing Chinese social media platforms.

Holland states:

With their “platform company” business model, in which additional scale offers vast network benefits at zero marginal cost, they hope to replicate in China the successes they have scored in international markets.