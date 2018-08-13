Vimeo Removes Infowars Content as CNN Continues Blacklist Crusade

The video streaming service Vimeo has become the latest company to remove content created by Alex Jones’s Infowars, following an intense blacklist campaign led by CNN and other progressive media.

A Vimeo spokesperson confirmed in a statement Monday that Jones’s content “violated our Terms of Service prohibitions on discriminatory and hateful content,” adding that they had “notified the account owner and issued a refund as [they] do not want to profit from content of this nature in any way.”

According to Business Insider, InfoWars’s presence on the platform became a source of internal debate, with “several employees at the company upset that the account was allowed to remain on the platform,” who consequently” took to Slack to discuss their dissatisfaction with the company’s handling of the issue.”

Although InfoWars previously had under a dozen videos on the platform, they have recently since uploaded over 50 new videos and hours of aggregate footage, presumably in response to their removal from major streaming platforms including Facebook and YouTube.

Vimeo’s decision comes exactly a week after a slew of major companies including Facebook, Google, Apple podcasts, Spotify, LinkedIn and Pinterest concurrently removed Jones’s content from their service following a blacklist campaign led by CNN Senior Media Reporter Oliver Darcy.

People have been left wondering: What's the purpose of Twitter having rules if the platform isn't going to take any meaningful action to enforce them? pic.twitter.com/5hyu4T50Gm — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 12, 2018

Since the purge, Infowars has reportedly seen a significant rise in the number of its newsletter subscribers as well as a major surge in traffic to its website. However, many free speech advocates remain deeply concerned about the continued implications of Silicon Valley’s censorship of conservatives.

