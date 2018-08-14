Facebook Bans Communist Propaganda Network TeleSUR

Facebook has removed the page of the Latin American communist propaganda network TeleSUR for violating its terms of use, the social media giant has announced.

It is not currently clear why the network had its page removed, Facebook has failed to provide a specific reason as to why it pulled the page, which had nearly half a million likes.

“TeleSUR English’s page has been removed from Facebook for the second time this year without any specific reason being provided,” the network wrote in an article published Monday evening.

“It should be noted that the first time this occurred back in January 2018, Facebook did NOT provide any explanation in spite of our best efforts to understand their rationale,” it continued. “This is an alarming development in light of the recent shutting down of pages that don’t fit a mainstream narrative.”

Founded by various left-wing Latin American governments in 2005, the Caracas based network seeks to prop up the continent’s left-wing governments such as Venezuela, Cuba, Bolivia, and Nicaragua through shamelessly favorable coverage.

In 2014, TeleSUR opened an English language site to penetrate the North American market and change perceptions about left-wing leaders in the region.

However, the network has come under greater scrutiny in recent years for its ties to communist dictatorships in Cuba, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, and has seen a loss of funding from governments in both Ecuador and Argentina.

TeleSUR’s removal comes just over a week after Facebook along with other social media giants concurrently removed the page of Alex Jones’s Infowars. The company claimed that Jones had violated their policies on hate speech, alleging the use of “dehumanizing language.”

