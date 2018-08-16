PragerU Breaks Down Why the Left Demonizes Masculinity

A new video from Prager University breaks down the term “toxic masculinity” and explains why it is perfectly fine for men to be masculine — an idea progressives reject.

CRTV host Allie Stuckey argues that masculinity is not a bad thing. In fact, it is wrong to suggest that masculinity itself is inherently harmful.

Here’s why: When you try to make men more like women, you don’t get less “toxic masculinity,” you get more. Why? Because bad men don’t become good when they stop being men; they become good when they stop being bad. Aggression, violence, and unbridled ambition can’t be eliminated from the male psyche; they can only be harnessed. And when they are harnessed, they are tools for good, not for harm. The same masculine traits that bring destruction also defeat tyranny. The traits that foster greed also build economies. The traits that drive men to take foolish risks also drive men to take heroic risks.

In June, Breitbart News covered a professor from Dickinson College who wrote a column for the Wall Street Journal that compared modern attitudes towards masculinity to gay conversion therapy. The professor even pointed out that it is wouldn’t be the first time that humans have made certain genders and sexualities seem pathological.

It’s traditional to regard other people’s gender and sexuality as pathological. Mostly male medical professionals once diagnosed “female problems,” including hysteria, fainting spells and chronic irrationality. Doctors and psychiatrists considered homosexuality an illness, and for decades it was listed as such in the diagnostic manual of the American Psychological Association. Some still try to treat homosexuality as a curable condition. Gender nonconformists have been relentlessly pathologized, stereotyped, and even criminalized wherever they wandered into public view.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News, Professor Gad Saad explained the paradox of “toxic masculinity,” saying: “James Bond, the epitome of ‘toxic masculinity,’ does not cry at Taylor Swift concerts. His archetype is desired by women and envied by men.