Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale: Big Tech Is ‘Stifling’ Free Speech

Brad Parscale, the 2020 campaign manager for President Trump, criticized Silicon Valley’s “stifling” effect on free speech this week, declaring, “They must be stopped from turning the Internet into Big Brother.”

“Big Tech has a big bias problem. Social media platforms that once facilitated the free exchange of ideas and information are now actively seeking to silence and censor conservative opinions,” proclaimed Brad Parscale in an article for the Washington Examiner. “This new Orwellian impulse that is taking over Big Tech is particularly problematic because social media websites, which are supposed to be safe spaces for all free speech, get special legal perks.”

Parscale continued to explain that under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, social networks are categorized as forums for “a true diversity of political discourse,” instead of publishers, which would make the companies responsible for content posted on their platforms.

“This means social media platforms are not merely private companies who can censor whomever they wish — They are considered, by law, to be public forums that allow free and open debate,” he explained, adding that social networks are “actively trying to silence” conservatives and “deprive them of online platforms.”

Parscale concluded the article by declaring that Big Tech “must be stopped from turning the Internet into Big Brother.”

You can read the full article at the Washington Examiner.