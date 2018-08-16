Twitter Verifies Sarah Jeong Without Making Her Delete Racist Posts

Twitter has verified the account of recent New York Times editorial board hire Sarah Jeong, despite the fact that her wide variety of racist posts remains on the platform.

Some of the posts still present on Twitter liken “Dumbass fucking white people” to “dogs,” refer to white people as “groveling goblins,” and claim white people smell like dogs when it rains.

Dumbass fucking white people marking up the internet with their opinions like dogs pissing on fire hydrants — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) November 29, 2014

Are white people genetically predisposed to burn faster in the sun, thus logically being only fit to live underground like groveling goblins — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

the science is indisputable pic.twitter.com/th39vKR40g — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) December 24, 2014

“Oh man it’s kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men,” declares Jeong in another post.

oh man it's kind of sick how much joy I get out of being cruel to old white men — sarah jeong (@sarahjeong) July 24, 2014

It was announced this month that Jeong, a senior writer for the Verge, would be joining the New York Times‘ editorial board.

Even though Twitter forbids racist “epithets,” “tropes,” and “other content that degrades someone,” the posts remain on the platform. In fact, Twitter specifically describes “dehumanizing language” to be against its rules — like comparing people to dogs.

Twitter has stripped conservative accounts of their verification on numerous occasions, and in November, the social network stopped taking requests for account verification, meaning that Twitter has to now verify accounts selectively.

Tommy Robinson, Laura Loomer were stripped of their verification amongst many others, while WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been repeatedly denied verification, despite the fact that he has over 780,000 followers on his official account.

In January, Twitter verified the account of transgender model Munroe Bergdorf, who was fired shortly before for posting a racist rant against white people.