Academic Credentials of ‘Dog Rape Culture’ Author Questioned

An academic journal that recently published research on “dog rape culture” is now questioning the credentials of the study’s author.

The academic journal Gender, Place, and Culture, the world’s 13th most influential women’s studies academic journal, has issued a statement of concern in response to research they published in May on “dog rape culture.” Breitbart News covered Helen Wilson’s research in June, pointing out that Wilson claimed that she examined the genitals of 10,000 dogs during her study.

The statement, which was first covered by Campus Reform, says that Wilson has violated the terms of her agreement by not proving appropriate documentation to confirm her identity. In an auto-response from Wilson’s email, she said she is not responding to emails “due to intense harassment.”

This is due to a suspected breach of the following Publishing Agreement clause, signed by the author during the publication process: “You warrant that: i. All persons who have a reasonable claim to authorship are named in the article as co-authors including yourself, and you have not fabricated or misappropriated anyone’s identity, including your own.” To date, the author has not responded to our request to provide appropriate documentation confirming their identity. This Expression of Concern will remain in place until this documentation has been received and checked.

The major point of Wilson’s research was a thin connection between male-female oppression in dogs and gender discrimination in humans.

Female dogs are relatively oppressed as a class compared with male dogs; male dogs who discharge their sexual urges on other male dogs or on humans rather than females are disproportionately subject to physical punishment; and female dogs are intentionally subjected to real and ever-looming threats of canine rape. The parallels to human societies under feminist and queer theories are clear, especially within analogous human spaces in which straight, white, and/or male dominance is the norm.

The author has not yet commented on the journal’s questions.