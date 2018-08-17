Facebook Censors Brigitte Gabriel Post Calling Accused Terrorist ‘Sick and Depraved’

Facebook censored the account of ACT! for America founder Brigitte Gabriel for publishing a post which called an accused terrorist who allegedly trained children to go on school shootings “sick and depraved.”

“This is the smile of a sick and depraved Muslim terrorist who is back on the streets (on bail) after training children to shoot up schools,” posted Gabriel in response to alleged terrorist Siraj Ibn Wahhaj. “The judge who allowed this to happen should be removed from their post ASAP. If he harms anyone while on bail, the blood is on their hands.”

Though the post was also published on Twitter without being censored, Facebook allegedly removed the post from Gabriel’s account for “hate speech.”

This is the smile of a sick and depraved Muslim terrorist who is back on the streets (on bail) after training children to shoot up schools. The judge who allowed this to happen should be removed from their post ASAP. If he harms anyone while on bail, the blood is on their hands. pic.twitter.com/MJqDdIGRmj — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 14, 2018

“Facebook took this EXACT post down under the claim of ‘Hate Speech’,” claimed Gabriel on Twitter. “Shameful that they hate the truth so much they will resort to censorship.”

Brigitte Gabriel is a conservative journalist and author who carefully studies and reports on Islamic extremism. She is the founder of ACT! for America and a Breitbart News contributor.