Robert Spencer, founder and director of Jihad Watch and author of “The History of Jihad: From Muhammad to ISIS,” warned of expanding online left-wing political censorship via large technology companies. He offered his remarks in a Friday interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Today.

Spencer said, “The social media giants, now, have more control over the means of communication than the Soviet Union did in its heyday, or Nazi Germany, and they are pursuing a genuinely totalitarian initiative, and it’s based largely on the work of Southern Poverty Law Center, which is a far-left group trying to demonize all dissent from the leftist agenda by lumping in legitimate conservative voices with groups like the KKK and neo-Nazis. If you end up on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s hate-group list, then the tech media giants will deplatform you on that basis with no recourse, no appeal, discussion; nothing.”

The George Soros-funded Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) described Spencer as an “anti-Muslim propagandist” and Jihad Watch as a “Muslim-bashing website.”

Despite its operations, the SPLC enjoys tax-free status with the IRS as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in its solicitation of donations.

Spencer reflected on Patreon’s recent termination of his fundraising profile, ostensibly via Mastercard’s directive. He further warned of the expansion of political left-wing digital censorship.

“In the United States, of course, we have demonization and deplatforming,” said Spencer. “People who are telling unwelcome truths are simply silenced, and they’re throwing us off social media. Of course it didn’t start with me and it won’t end with me.”



Spencer added, “This is the thing. People say, ‘Oh, I don’t like Alex Jones, and they shut him up. That doesn’t matter. I don’t like Gavin Mcinnes. I don’t l like Robert Spencer,” but they’re going to keep coming until every voice that dissents from their agenda is silenced.”

Marlow shared Spencer’s concern of increasing online censorship.

Marlow said, “This is just the beginning, they’re just doing test cases that they think they’ll be able to get out of there ]and] offline without having too much of a backlash. … Ultimately, they’re going for anyone right of center in America.”

Spencer framed amplified left-wing political censorship online as a response to the 2016 presidential election.

Spencer stated, “This is an all-out effort to make sure what happened in 2016 doesn’t happen in 2018. They know, they control establishment media, academia, the entertainment industry, everything, but they didn’t control the internet; and it was on the internet that truth got out , and they ascribe Trump’s election to that. They’re trying to make sure it doesn’t happen again by cutting us all off.”

Spencer cast preservation of free speech and expression online as the time’s ultimate political issue.

“The Republican establishment [needs] to dictate some action to try to pursue antitrust laws,” advised Spencer. “Anything. Because these groups are virtual monopolies. They hold more power over the means of communication today than any totalitarian state ever dreamed of holding. This ought to be the foremost issue that anybody who dissents from the leftist agenda is pursuing. If we don’t pursue it, then we’re not going to be able to pursue any others because we’re not going to have any voice at all.”

Spencer went on, “We need to create altogether different and independent platforms. This is going to take a long while. It might be that they succeed in 2018 because we simply won’t have a voice to oppose them in time.”

Unchecked left-wing political censorship online will squelch all dissent, cautioned Spencer: “The bubble is shrinking, and if it shrinks altogether, then we’re going to be in 1984, where Big Brother tells us what to think and we don’t really have any alternative.”

Spencer recently began a fundraising endeavor on GoFundMe, telling Marlow, “We’ll see how long that lasts [in this] rapidly totalitarianizing environment.”

