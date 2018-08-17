Shadow Ban: PragerU Reveals Immediate 99.9999% Drop in Facebook Reach

Conservative non-profit group PragerU appears to be facing Facebook censorship, as many recent posts from group are suffering from a 99.9999 percent drop in engagement based on Facebook’s own dashboard. The Social Media Masters of the Universe also pulled down two PragerU videos, which it labeled “hate speech.”

Echoing the apparent page limitation of conservative commentating duo Diamond and Silk, the conservative non-profit group PragerU — which produces educational videos on conservative issues — appears to have found its Facebook page’s reach drastically limited. The group’s Facebook page boasts three million followers, but its most recent posts have been seen by almost none of its followers, according to the Facebook dashboard.

PragerU social media influencer Will Witt posted a screenshot of the Facebook page’s dashboard which shows a number of statistics relating to posts from the page, including the reach posts have and how many users have clicked on links in the posts. According to the photos posted by Witt, PragerU’s last nine posts have reached between one and three of their followers. Previous posts have reached between 50,000 and 95,000 of PragerU’s followers.

Witt also posted a number of screenshots of PragerU videos that have been removed by Facebook for “hate speech.” The videos that were removed include one titled “Make Men Masculine Again,” and “Where are the Moderate Muslims?”

Witt said in his Facebook post: “Our last 9 posts have been completely censored reaching 0 of our 3 million followers. At least two of our video posts were deleted last night for “hate speech” including a post of our recent video with The Conservative Millennial, Make Men Masculine Again.”

PragerU faced similar censorship on YouTube where its videos were limited and placed behind an age warning. PragerU took YouTube to court over the issue but the suit was thrown out by a federal judge as the judge ruled that YouTube did not violate the First Amendmentt.

PragerU CEO Marissa Streit previously commented on censorship by tech companies stating:

There’s been a lot of outrage in our culture and while I’m the last person to advocate for even more hysteria, this is one issue that should unite all Americans, on either side of the political spectrum, in our collective outrage over internet censorship. We cannot allow companies like Google/YouTube to operate as authoritarian tyrants who control the flow of information in a time in history we call the information age. If we do, the information age will become a dark age, and what we currently understand as freedom of speech will become distorted and twisted until it isn’t really free speech at all. We risk losing this uniquely American heritage, which is really the foundation of our democracy.

Breitbart News reached out to Facebook for comment but they did not immediately reply.