Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey: Company Bias ‘Left-Leaning’ but Enforcement Is Fair

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted during an interview on Saturday that his company holds a “left-leaning” bias, but claims that the company’s enforcement of its rules if fair and not based on ideology.

“We need to constantly show that we are not adding our own bias, which I fully admit is left, is more left-leaning,” declared Dorsey during an interview with CNN. “And I think it’s important to articulate our bias, and to share it with people so that people understand us, but we need to remove all bias from how we act, and our policies, and our enforcement.”

“But the real question behind the question is, are we doing something according to political ideology or viewpoints? And we are not. Period,” he expressed.

Despite admitting that the company holds a left-wing bias, Dorsey also claimed, “We do not look at content with regards to political viewpoint or ideology, we look at behavior, and we use that behavior as a signal to add to relevance.”

Many conservatives and libertarians are currently excluded from Twitter search result suggestions, including the accounts of Breitbart News reporters, and Twitter admitted to artificially limiting the reach of certain accounts.

President Trump has repeatedly brought up social media censorship against conservatives, and on Saturday he declared the Trump administration “won’t let that happen.”

Last week, it was reported that the House Energy and Commerce Committee was considering a subpoena to get Dorsey to testify about his company’s policies and enforcement.

